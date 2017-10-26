Simonton Elementary & the Attorney General's Office Partner to Discuss Anti-Bullying

On October 19, the Arizona Attorney General's office presented to Simonton Elementary 4th-6th grade students, the importance of being cyber-safe and anti-bullying. , was amazing at presenting and informing students.

The presenter Leslie Russell worked with students to develop an understanding of what bullying is, how to prevent bullying, and what to do when you see bullying.

