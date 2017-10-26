Main Menu

Prop 416 & Prop 417 will reduce traffic congestion in San Tan Valley

Simonton Elementary & the Attorney General's Office Partner to Discuss Anti-Bullying

On October 19, the Arizona Attorney General's office presented to Simonton Elementary 4th-6th grade students, the importance of being cyber-safe and anti-bullying. , was amazing at presenting and informing students.

Simonton Elementary partnered with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office of Community Outreach to deliver a cyber-safe and anti-bullying presentation to all 4th through 6th graders.

The presenter Leslie Russell worked with students to develop an understanding of what bullying is, how to prevent bullying, and what to do when you see bullying.

 

 

J.O. Combs Unified School District Simonton Elementary School Attorney General anti-bullying cyber-safety
