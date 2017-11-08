San Tan Heights K-8 First to Offer CS-First

Google has just placed San Tan Heights K-8 as the only school in San Tan Valley to offer CS-First Curriculum: Introduction to Computer Science for Kids! It seems small, but San Tan Heights K-8 is also one of the only 3 schools in the East Valley to offer it.

What is CS-First?

It is a Computer Science club that teaches kids to be creators, rather than just consumers, of technology. Its emphasis on problem-solving is applicable across disciplines, driving growth and innovation across all sectors of the workforce.

By selecting a theme (sports, fashion, storytelling, game design, etc.) kids are given an 8-week course of projects that take 60 - 90 minutes each of time to complete using block coding. The best part of CS-First is that all course materials are provided by Google and are absolutely free.

Mrs. Hudson has 20 students who have successfully completed all lesson plans in storytelling. Their certificates will be on Mrs. Hudson's board outside of her room in the next few days. Next up Game Design and Mrs Hudson can't wait to see what videos the kids come up with from their new found knowledge!

