Main Menu

Area Info

Area Petitions

My Account

Support our local San Tan Valley Businesses! Shop Local!

Education

PBHS Teacher Named Business Educator of the Year

PBHS Teacher Named Business Educator of the Year
PBHS Teacher Named Business Educator of the Year

Mr. Lawrence Williams from Poston Butte High School was recently named the Secondary Business Educator of the Year at the Arizona Business Education Association Teacher’s Leadership Conference.

This award is only given to one high school business teacher per year.  The criteria for this award includes:

  • Currently teaching at the level nominated.
  • Contributions to business education through teaching.
  • Participation, committee work, and offices held in professional business-related organizations.
  • Evidence of professional development.
  • Include activities such as speaking at conferences, chairing conference committees, facilitating conference sessions, and /or professional publications.
  • Involvement in departmental/administrative responsibilities or working with student organizations.

Mrs. Tracey Celaya, the Director of Career and Technical Education said, “Lawrence always sets high standards for his FBLA members. One example is when he implemented a Point System for the FBLA Members to follow. Based on the participation in community service, meeting attendance, and other FBLA projects, members earn points and those who have the highest points are able to attend events and travel. He does not just ask for students to be involved, his point system shows the kids how being involved pays off.”

 

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS
Details
Hits: 25
Florence Unified School District Poston Butte High School FBLA Lawrence Williams
San Tan Leads Building One Lead at a Time

Trending

Make the World Odor Free Today!

Stay Informed

Auto Spa at Johnson Ranch

Area Links

Classifieds

Dining Set For SaleDining Set For Sale
For Sale$ 750 obo
SEA LIFE Arizona

Latest News

Your Thoughts

Get 20% off & Keep Your Computer Safe

Things to Do

Auto Spa at Johnson Ranch