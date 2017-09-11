PBHS Teacher Named Business Educator of the Year

Mr. Lawrence Williams from Poston Butte High School was recently named the Secondary Business Educator of the Year at the Arizona Business Education Association Teacher’s Leadership Conference.

This award is only given to one high school business teacher per year. The criteria for this award includes:

Currently teaching at the level nominated.

Contributions to business education through teaching.

Participation, committee work, and offices held in professional business-related organizations.

Evidence of professional development.

Include activities such as speaking at conferences, chairing conference committees, facilitating conference sessions, and /or professional publications.

Involvement in departmental/administrative responsibilities or working with student organizations.

Mrs. Tracey Celaya, the Director of Career and Technical Education said, “Lawrence always sets high standards for his FBLA members. One example is when he implemented a Point System for the FBLA Members to follow. Based on the participation in community service, meeting attendance, and other FBLA projects, members earn points and those who have the highest points are able to attend events and travel. He does not just ask for students to be involved, his point system shows the kids how being involved pays off.”

