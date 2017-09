Six members of the blood drive committee at Poston Butte High School were invited to Chase Field as part of their annual Luncheon and Awards Ceremony.

At the ceremony, Poston Butte High School was acknowledged as the 2016-17 division winner with 483 total unit of blood donations (whole blood and plasma).

Logan Hatch & Elizabeth Ardila spoke to the audience of approximately 300 on Poston Butte's best practices on recruiting and preparing for our blood drives.

