Marine Biology & Robotics classes now offered at Leading Edge Academy Gilbert Early College

Leading Edge Academy Gilbert Early College announces the addition of two new science courses for students this fall. Marine Biology is available as a science elective for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors, while the Robotics course is a science elective for middle school students.

The pinnacle of the Marine Biology course is a 10-day destination-based study trip in February 2018 to St. Ann’s Bay, Jamaica, the site of the Wilson Seaside Marine Biology Laboratory. Students will study oceanography, marine biology, ecology, and the history of Jamaica through real-life experience: hiking the rainforest on an ethno-botany expedition, snorkeling in the crystal clear water surrounding the pristine coral reef, charting a voyage using only the sun, horizon, and sextant, and trekking through the infamous Blue Mountains that produce the world’s best coffee, Jamaica Blue.

While in Jamaica the class group of 20 students will also volunteer their time and tenderness at St. Ann’s Infirmary, where they will connect with residents and develop a true appreciation for gifts with which they have been blessed.

Lego Mindstorms EV3 robotics kits will be used in the middle school Robotics class. Students will be introduced to the world of robotics engineering and programming, creating their very own robot working in teams of two or three. Using curriculum developed by Carnegie Mellon University, this course is designed specifically to spark interest in the fields of robotics and computer programming.

Leading Edge Academy Gilbert Early College continues to offer high quality educational opportunities, technology-enriched programs, and unique course selections along with their strong foundation of character education. For more information about courses or enrolling, please visit www.leadingedgeacademy.com.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.