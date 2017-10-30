Main Menu

Area Info

Area Petitions

My Account

Accept Payment Anywhere, Any way

Education

Combs Middle School Jazz Band Secures 1 of 6 spots in AZ Dept of Educ. Competition

Combs Middle School Jazz Band Secures 1 of 6 spots in AZ Dept of Educ. Competition
Combs Middle School Jazz Band Secures 1 of 6 spots in AZ Dept of Educ. Competition

Combs Middle School Jazz Band has been selected from a competitive process to perform at the Arizona Department of Education Mega Conference in Phoenix.

The ADE Title I Division opened their annual competition earlier in the year and Combs Middle School’s submission secured one of the six spots.

This year’s theme “A World of Opportunities,” celebrates the wonderful programming and innovative solutions schools are providing for students.

The showcase will take place on November 16th at the Wigwam Conference Center.

Congratulations to Mr. Scott Lloyd, band teacher, and the middle school Jazz Band students.

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS
Details
Hits: 14
Combs Middle School J.O. Combs Unified School District jazz band band arizona department of education
Prop 416 & 417 will reduce traffic congestion in San Tan Valley

Trending

Speed Up Your PC with MyBizNow

Stay Informed

Circle Cross Ranch K-8 STEM Academy

Area Links

Shop Tech Toys & Drones at Best Buy

Latest News

Your Thoughts

Save big with Rural Metro

Things to Do

Circle Cross K-8