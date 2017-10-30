Combs Middle School Jazz Band Secures 1 of 6 spots in AZ Dept of Educ. Competition

Combs Middle School Jazz Band has been selected from a competitive process to perform at the Arizona Department of Education Mega Conference in Phoenix.

The ADE Title I Division opened their annual competition earlier in the year and Combs Middle School’s submission secured one of the six spots.

This year’s theme “A World of Opportunities,” celebrates the wonderful programming and innovative solutions schools are providing for students.

The showcase will take place on November 16th at the Wigwam Conference Center.

Congratulations to Mr. Scott Lloyd, band teacher, and the middle school Jazz Band students.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.