Combs High School Thanks Their Teachers & Staff for Their Service

As our nation celebrates the month of November as a celebration to service, Combs High School is proud of their six veterans who serve as teachers, an administrator and their facilities director.

Combs High School will celebrate Veterans Day with the playing of the National Anthem, performed by the Marching Coyote Regiment.  Students will have an in class assembly hosted by a Veteran who will share their military experience and why Veterans Day is an important national holiday.

Thank you Combs High School teachers and staff for your service: Carl Hill—Navy, Steve Miller—Navy, David Nelson—Army, Ben Johnson--Air Force, Art Marsden—Army, Randy Bunch—Army.

