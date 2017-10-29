Main Menu

Keep Transportation Improvements Coming to San Tan Valley

Combs Bond Dollars at Work

Combs Traditional Academy first graders are taking advantage of their bond dollars at work!

In the classroom, students are experiencing technology first hand. Chromebooks are a great way for students to be engaged in their learning. “They are very fun. It is cool that we get to use them and that we can use our fingers, not a mouse." said first grader, Evelyn Zavala.

They are in the process of learning how to login to their Google accounts and use applications correctly. Future plans for these students are to use the Chromebooks to publish their writing and stories.

Classmate Adrian Hernandez agrees with Evelyn. “The chromebooks are fun. I like that they look really nice and new.”

Technology J.O. Combs Unified School District Combs Traditional Academy chromebooks
