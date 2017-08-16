Circle Cross Ranch K-8 STEM Academy Awarded $4,000 Grant

Mr. Jim Segar, Physical Education Teacher, and Circle Cross Ranch K-8 STEM Academy were notified on August 10th they had been awarded a $4,000 grant from Fuel Up Play 60. This is in connection with the Dairy Council of Arizona and is provided for nutrition and fitness to improve student health and wellness.

The money will be used to purchase a lap counter for Physical Education classes and a new picnic table and rolling kiosk to serve cold fruit and cold snacks. There will also be taste testing for healthy foods with this program.

“This is our second grant from FUP60", said Mr Segar. "Last year we purchased a LED Menu display for the cafeteria, three water bottle filling stations for our drinking fountains and 25 Marathon Kids Registrations along with incentives and taste testing forhealthy snacks with less sugar. Fitness equipment for K-5. We thank the FUP60 and The Dairy Council of Arizona for their help in making Circle Cross a healthier school.”

