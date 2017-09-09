With monsoon storms forecast, be prepared for severe weather dangers

With strong monsoon storms forecast in much of Arizona going into the weekend, be ready to pull aside and wait out extreme weather.

Please heed this advice: Get off the highways when facing a dust storm. In almost no time, blowing dust can drop visibility to zero, especially where small dust channels afford drivers little or no opportunity to avoid this hazard.

Other tips from the Arizona Department of Transportation:

If you encounter a dust storm, immediately check traffic around your vehicle (front, back and to the side) and begin slowing down.

Don’t wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to pull off the roadway safely; do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.

Don’t stop in a travel lane or in the emergency lane. Look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway.

Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers. You don’t want other vehicles approaching from behind to use your lights as a guide and crash into your vehicle.

Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake.

Stay in the vehicle with your seat belt buckled and wait for the storm to pass.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be aware of changing weather conditions and reduce speed.

Monsoon season can produce thunderstorms with sudden, heavy rainfall. Keep these tips in mind:

Don’t risk crossing a flooded wash, even if it doesn’t look deep. Even a few inches of running water poses a serious risk.

Don’t drive around “ Road Closed ” signs. You risk your life and face being cited under state law.

” signs. You risk your life and face being cited under state law. If traffic lights are out, treat an intersection as a four-way stop.

Storm runoff can loosen boulders and rocks on slopes above highways. Stay alert in areas prone to falling rocks.

Inspect your windshield wipers and replace them if necessary.

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Avoid sudden braking, which can cause you to slide on wet pavement. To slow down, take your foot off the gas pedal and brake slowly.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.