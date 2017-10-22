Main Menu

Tow truck drivers raise awareness about Move Over law

Every year, 60 tow truck drivers die while working on the side of the road.

On Saturday, more than 100 tow trucks took over Valley freeways to put a spotlight on the "Move Over" law.

It's something tow truck companies say many drivers are very much unaware of.

Often, drivers do not notice the flashing lights on the side of the road, and safety dictates that you "move over" if it is safe to do so.

Remember, whether it is a law enforcement officer, a tow truck or simply a disabled driver, the rule is move over.

The space they have to change a tire or pick up a disabled car is limited, and those on the side of the road need every inch they can get.

