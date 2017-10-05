Main Menu

Arizona News

Silver Apple nominations for 2017-'18 school year open now

Teachers change lives and shape the future. The Silver Apple Award honors that.

If you know a special teacher who goes above and beyond, consider nominating him or her during the 2017-'18 school year.

Click here to download the nomination form and then mail or fax to us. You'll find the address and fax number in the lower right corner of the form.

Click here to download the Silver Apple Award rules, which outline everything you need to know about submitting a nomination.

Education silver apple teachers awards
