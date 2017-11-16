Price hike at the pump! Drivers to pay highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2015

You may be in for some sticker shock when you're filling up your gas tank this holiday season.

A new study from Triple-A Arizona says that drivers will be paying the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2015.

As the Thanksgiving travel blitz approaches, gas prices are climbing. But there’s still much for Arizonans to be thankful for, as the statewide average is the 13th lowest in the country. This week, the statewide average increased 1.2 cents to $2.409 per gallon. Nationwide, prices climbed 0.4 cents to $2.562 per gallon.

“Strong demand for gasoline coupled with the lingering impact of recent months’ hurricanes will lead drivers to pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2015,” said Michelle Donati, communications manager for AAA Arizona. “This won’t stop the more than 844,000 Arizonans who are planning a holiday road trip next week. This is the highest number of Arizonans to hit the road for Thanksgiving since 2005.”

Alabama and California hold the lowest and highest average price for the lower 48 states at $2.271 and $3.228 per gallon.

