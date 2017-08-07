New laws going into effect in Arizona

While the most popular bill in San Tan Valley, HB2088 aka the San Tan Valley Right to Vote bill, becomes law this week, there are hundreds more becoming law in Arizona. Here is a list of some of the other most notable bills recently signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.

HB 2494

Protects people from civil lawsuits in situations when they enter a locked, unattended vehicle to rescue a child or animal in danger.

SB 1080

Prohibits drivers under the age of 18 from using cellphones while driving during the first six months of having both their learner’s permit and driver’s license.

SB 1073

Prohibits the covering or obstruction of any license plate.

SB 1122

Prohibits government from requiring background checks on private gun sales.

SB 1367

Requires any physician performing an abortion to use all available means and medical skills to promote, preserve, and maintain the life of a baby who is delivered alive. SB 1367 requires the Department of Health Services to create rules concerning the minimum equipment standards and standards of care necessary to comply with the law.

SB 1406

Allows businesses up to 90 days to correct structural accessibility violations before a lawsuit may be filed.

SB 1415

Provides the University of Arizona $900,000 to bring the Mining and Mineral Museum back in operation under the university’s management.

SB 1431

Allows public-school students to apply to the state Empowerment Scholarship Account, which provides public funds for private-school tuition, therapies and other services in education.

SB 1439

Protects health care providers from violating their consciences in certain contexts (e.g., abortion). The law builds on those protections by shielding health care providers from discrimination for declining to provide health care items or services that may cause or assist in causing a patient’s death.

SB 1441

Assigns an arbitrator to settle disputes over a health care customer’s surprise medical bill of $1,000 or more from an out-of-network medical provider.

HB 2134

Allows children in the public district schools, charter schools, day care or camp to use sunscreen without a parent’s note or prescription.

HB 2145

Prevents professional movers from refusing to unload furniture and other goods because of a disagreement over payment. The law requires in-state moving companies to disclose all fees within a written contract.

HB 2208

Gives public and charter school employees the right to administer an inhaler to a student or adult in their care if the person is showing respiratory distress signs.

