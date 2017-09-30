Let it snow! Arizona Snowbowl resort gets early start on snow making

We know it's still September! But Arizona Snowbowl has already begun making snow for the upcoming winter season.

Resort General Manager J.R. Murray says this is the earliest the resort has ever done this.

The resort brought out its big guns (snow guns!) this week during the nighttime hours.

Murray says freezing temperatures and dry air are ideal conditions for snowmaking.

The resort expects to continue making snow from now through the ski season when conditions are favorable.

The race to become the first ski area in the U.S. is fueled by the resort that can make snow first. This contest is historically duked out between Colorado ski areas Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin. This year, Snowbowl beat them both.

Snowbowl is also preparing for its 80th anniversary winter season.

Ski season begins November 10.

Right now, Snowbowl is currently open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for fall operations through mid-October, with scenic chairlift rides that offer views of the golden aspens and the Grand Canyon.

