Here’s how you can chop down your own Christmas tree in AZ

The Coconino National Forest is selling a limited number of Christmas tree permits beginning Nov. 17. The cuttings can be made on Nov. 18 in a specific area of the Mogollon Rim Ranger District until Christmas Eve.

The forest has a total 600 permits available at $15 each, which can be paid for by cash, credit card, or personal check. You may only purchase one permit per household. Permits are first-come, first-served until sold out. Permits cannot be reserved. Last year, all permits sold out within the first week, so we encourage you to purchase your permit as soon as possible beginning November 17.

The chopping permit allows the holder to cut a fir or ponderosa pine tree that is taller than 10 feet. The trees available for chopping are within a designated area on the Mogollon Rim, which is about one hour’s drive south of Flagstaff.

Buyers of the permit will be given a map that shows the exact location and directions to the cutting area, which is just off Highway 87, with Forest Roads 616 and 149 as boundary markers.

Important Points:

One permit per household.

Permits cannot be reserved.

Permits must be purchased in person.

One Christmas tree permit transaction per person.

Tree cutting allowed November 18 to December 24.

Blue Ridge Ranger Station open Saturday, November 18 7:30AM-4PM.

