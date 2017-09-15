FREE Popcorn at Harkins Theatres!

Harkins Theatres, Arizona’s homegrown movie theatre company, celebrates its 84th anniversary with gifts for Moviegoers! Guests will receive a FREE small popcorn with the purchase of a drink at all Harkins locations on September 20. Guests are also invited to enter weekly drawings on Harkins’ Facebook page for a chance to win Family Prize Packs including loyalty cups, tickets and FREE popcorn as well as Harkins gift cards. All entries will have a chance to win a FREE private screening for up to 20 guests!

For the past 84 years, Harkins Theatres has continued to redefine the Ultimate Moviegoing experience through showmanship, community support and guest service. Known for state-of-the-art amenities like the Cine Capri and Cine1 auditoriums and signature amenities such as in-lobby bars, award-winning popcorn and in-lobby PlayCenters, Harkins is dedicated to providing each moviegoer with an unforgettable experience.

“Achieving 84 years entertaining Arizona has been made entirely possible by the loyal moviegoers in the communities we serve,” says Dan Harkins, Owner of Harkins Theatres. “We invite families and friends to come celebrate with us as we look forward to another 84 years of Ultimate Moviegoing.”

Celebrate with Harkins Theatres and enjoy the following Anniversary offer:

FREE small popcorn with ANY drink purchase on September 20 (Including fountain drinks, Loyalty Cups & refills, ICEEs and bottle drink purchases)

Harkins Theatres Facebook Giveaways: (Enter online [www.facebook.com/harkinstheatres] through September 20. Winners will be announced daily!)

Harkins Family Prize Packs

Harkins gift cards

A FREE private screening with FREE popcorn and drinks for up to 20 guests!

About Harkins Theatres:

Celebrating 84 years of Ultimate Moviegoing®, Harkins Theatres is the premier movie exhibitor of the Western U.S. and the largest family owned theatre chain in the country. Founded by showman, inventor and community leader Dwight “Red” Harkins in 1933, Harkins Theatres operates over 500 screens and is renowned for its commitment and passion for providing the Ultimate Moviegoing® experience. Harkins Theatres is known as a trailblazer for advancements in the motion picture exhibition industry with amenities such as: the Ciné Capri, CINÉ1 , pristine state-of-the-art digital projection and sound, curved wall-to-wall screens, Ultimate Lounger leather reclining seats, plush Ultimate Rocker® loveseats, in-lobby PlayCenter, Loyalty Cups, in-lobby bar and an expanded selection of gourmet concessions. For more history, awards, and other information, visit Harkins.com.

