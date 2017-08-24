Enjoy Labor Day Weekend with Arizona State Parks

If you don't have plans yet for Labor Day weekend, there's still time to let us take you on an adventure. Arizona State Parks can check fun weekend escapes off your end of summer activity list! Cabins and campsites are still available!

These parks have a wide-range of activities with something for everyone to enjoy and campgrounds still available for reservation:

Catalina State Park - If exploring nature is your scene, then this park should beyour weekend destination. Hiking, horseback riding and bicycling on the trails are popular activities, with eight trails varying in length and difficulty. Monsoon storms have also brought blooming wildflowers.

- If exploring nature is your scene, then this park should beyour weekend destination. Hiking, horseback riding and bicycling on the trails are popular activities, with eight trails varying in length and difficulty. Monsoon storms have also brought blooming wildflowers. River Island State Park - Relax on the beach at this west coast park. Spanning the Colorado Riverfront and tucked away in a cove, it's the perfect spot to cool off in the summer sun.

- Relax on the beach at this west coast park. Spanning the Colorado Riverfront and tucked away in a cove, it's the perfect spot to cool off in the summer sun. Roper Lake State Park - Take a dip in the hot springs to unwind, or recharge your batteries with great fishing, bird watching and canoeing at the base of Mount Graham.

- Take a dip in the hot springs to unwind, or recharge your batteries with great fishing, bird watching and canoeing at the base of Mount Graham. Homolovi State Park - Located right off Interstate 40, this park lets you experience the culture of the Hopi Tribe and the area attractions from Winslow to the Navajo Nation. Breathtaking views and nighttime stars make camping here a beautiful experience.

- Located right off Interstate 40, this park lets you experience the culture of the Hopi Tribe and the area attractions from Winslow to the Navajo Nation. Breathtaking views and nighttime stars make camping here a beautiful experience. Alamo Lake State Park - Fishing, swimming and boating are just a few of the activities you can do here. Located away from the hustle and bustle,the park's distance from major population centers gives it a remote feeling of solitude.

- Fishing, swimming and boating are just a few of the activities you can do here. Located away from the hustle and bustle,the park's distance from major population centers gives it a remote feeling of solitude. Kartchner Caverns State Park - There's still time to reserve a cave tour at the park voted "Best Cave in the USA." There are also countless ways to enjoy the park on trails, the campground, or even in the Bat Cave Cafe.

To reserve a camping spot call 877-MY-PARKS, or just head over to one of the parks for the day (cave tour reservations are highly recommended).

Arizona State Parks and Trails is currently one of the four finalists for the National Recreation and Park Association Gold Medal Award for excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to delivering superb park and recreation services with fiscally sound business practices.

"Managing and conserving Arizona's natural, cultural and recreational resources for the benefit of the people, both in our parks and through our partners."

For information about all 35 Arizona State Parks and Natural Areas, the Trails and Off-Highway Vehicle Programs and State Historic Preservation Office call 1-877-MY-PARKS.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.