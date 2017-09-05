AG Brnovich Issues Statement Following Federal DACA Decision

Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued the following statement on the rescission of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals ("DACA") program:

"The DACA program was never meant to be a permanent solution," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "Immigration reform instituted by Executive Order creates legal uncertainty for all. Regardless of where you stand on this issue, today’s announcement is a clear signal to Congress that it must act now to provide clarity and certainty on these critical immigration issues and I am hopeful that it will.”

To review the federal memo issued regarding DACA, CLICK HERE.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.