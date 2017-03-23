Important Area Phone Numbers

Emergency - 9-1-1
Pinal County Sheriff's Office (non-emergency) - 520-866-5111
Rural/Metro Fire Dept - 480-627-6200
U.S. Post Office - 480-987-5019
Motor Vehicle Department - 800-251-5866
Third Party - MVD - 480-677-3132
Medical
- Banner Ironwood: 480-394-4000
- Florence Hospital @ Anthem: 520-868-3333
- Mountain Vista Medical Center: 480-358-6100
- Mental Health Services: 866-495-6735
- Community Alliance Against Family Abuse (CAAFA): 877-982-0196 or 480-982-0196
- San Tan Valley Substance Abuse Coalition: 480-525-3562
- Pinal County Health Center: 866-960-0633
- Report a Smoking Ban Violation: 877-297-2677
Utilities
- Cable Television
- Century Link: 800-475-7526
- Cox Cable: 866-867-2629
- Electric: SRP: 480-236-888
- Gas: City of Mesa Gas: 480-644-2221
- Sewer: Johnson Utilities: 480-987-9870
- Telephone
- Century Link: 800-475-7526
- Cox Communications: 866-867-2629
- MediaCom: 602-577-6244
Waste Removal
- Allied Waste: 480-982-1961
- Right Away Disposal: 480-983-9100
Water
- Diversified Water: 602-840-9400
- Johnson Utilities: 480-987-9870
- Town Of Queen Creek Water: 480-358-3450
Public Schools
- Coolidge Unified School District: 520-723-2040
- Florence Unified School District: 520-866-3540
- J.O. Combs Unified School District: 480-882-3510
Pinal County
- Pinal County General Questions: 520-509-3555
- Animal Care & Control: 520-866-7600
- Animal Cruelty Hotline: 520-866-7618
- Animal Poison Control Center: 888-426-4435
- Building & Safety: 520-866-6405
- County Assessor: 520-866-6361
- County Attorney: 520-866-6271
- County Treasure: 520-509-3555
- Dept of Public Health: 520-866-7358
- Pinal County Library District: 520-866-6457
- Planning & Development: 520-866-6442
- Public Works Department: 520-509-3555
- Recorder's Office: 520-866-6830
- Road Closures Hot Line: 520-866-6078
- Victim's Services: 800-420-8689
- Voter Registration: 520-866-6830 - Register to Vote Here