MVD and feds partner to make E-Verify more secure

The E-Verify process just got more secure for Arizona employers.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division has signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that makes it possible for DHS to verify the validity of driver’s license and ID cards against the MVD database.

The Records and Information from DMVs for E-Verify (RIDE) initiative is an enhancement to E-Verify that verifies the validity of driver’s license and ID card information by matching the data entered by employers against participating state motor vehicle department records. Approximately 80 percent of E-Verify cases use a driver’s license or ID card as proof of identity, making RIDE a critical tool to the program. With this agreement, when an employee presents an Arizona driver’s license or ID card for Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification during the hiring process, E-Verify employers will now have the added benefit of confirming that identity document issued by the MVD is genuine. The employer does not see the MVD record, but will receive a match or no match response from E-Verify.

E-Verify is an Internet-based system that compares information from an employee's Form I-9 to data from DHS and Social Security Administration records to confirm employment eligibility. Additional partnerships such as RIDE allow for the verification of other documents which are acceptable for the Form I-9 process. RIDE enables two-part verification by validating the information on select identity documents issued by the Arizona MVD in addition to the existing employment authorization check.

“The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division joined this partnership to help employers gain added assurance that their newly hired employees meet the guidelines required by federal law,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “We’re very pleased to help streamline this process for Arizona employers.”

For more information about E-Verify and RIDE, visit www.uscis.gov/e-verify

