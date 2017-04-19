How to start a Retail/Commercial Business in San Tan Valley

If the retail/commercial business is locating in San Tan Valley or anywhere else in unincorporated Pinal County, please follow the steps listed below:
- Contact Pinal County Planning and Zoning @ 520-866-6452 to make an appointment for Initial Plan Review and subsequent reviews. Planning & Zoning will also put you in contact with other County departments as deemed necessary.
- It is also recommended to contact the Arizona State Department of Revenue to inquire about the taxes associated with businesses. The Department can be reached at 602-255-3381.
- If you need to register your business name, or research an existing business name, please use the following link to the Arizona Secretary of State: www.azsos.gov
- Review the Priority Express Permitting requirements, and request application
For additional information on Arizona business programs, the SBA, available sites, etc., please contact the following:
- Arizona Department of Commerce-Small Business www.azcommerce.com/smallbiz - 602-771-1100
- Arizona Corporation Commission (register your Corporation or Limited Liability Company) and check for name availabilitywww.azcc.gov
- Arizona Secretary of State (register your trade name and other resources) www.azsos.gov
- Arizona Department of Revenue (register for Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT)/Licensing (Commonly referred to as a Sales, Resale, Wholesale, Vendor or Tax License) http://bit.ly/1l69xCH
- US Small Business Administration (SBA) www.sba.gov
- SBA Small Business Planner
- SBA Arizona District Office
- SBA Veterans Programs
- SBA Native American Programs
- SBA Programs for Women
- SCORE: Counselors to Small Business www.scoreaz.org
**Consider advertising your business in the San Tan Valley Business Directory. Sign up here today!