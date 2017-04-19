MENU

How to start a Home Based Business In San Tan Valley

Many residents of Pinal County find the venture of running a home business very profitable and satisfying economically.

A home occupation can satisfy the needs of a parent with young children at home, a retired person who may have limited mobility, or just someone who likes the convenience of making some extra income in the comfort of their own surroundings. However, in order to establish a Home Occupation in Pinal County, there is a certain process which must be followed and certain criteria which must be met. The following are the steps to make sure your business is legal, safe, and non-disruptive to your neighbors.

  1. Have your zoning determined. There are many zoning districts in the county which allow for Home Occupations. They are: SR, SH, GR, CR-1, CR-2, CR-3, CR-4 CR-5, TR, MH, AND RV. 
  2. Write out a description of your business. What are you planning to do? Does this home occupation meet the criteria under the definition from the Pinal County Zoning Ordinance, Sec. 433.
  3. Apply in person for a Business Use Permit at one of our County Planning and Development sites in Florence, Casa Grande, Oracle, or Apache Junction. Bring in a site plan showing the location of the business on your property, parcel number, and proof of ownership or authorization form (available on line) signed by the owner if you are leasing the property.  You may also mail all paperwork to: 

    Pinal County
    Planning and Development
    PO Box 2973
    Florence AZ 85132
    ATT: Home Occupation

Definition: An activity carried on by the occupant of a dwelling as a secondary use, including--*professional and semi-professional offices, when conducted and entered from within the dwelling.

  • A home occupation permit is required to be obtained from the planning director.
    • The home occupation permit shall apply only to a full-time resident of the dwelling.
    • If there is a change in use, a new home occupation permit shall be required.
    • A home occupation permit is issued to the applicant and does not attach to the land.
  • The home occupation must be conducted within a dwelling or an accessory building of not more than 400 square feet. Not more than one-fourth of the floor area of one story of the main dwelling shall be used for the home occupation.
  • There shall be no public display of stock-in-trade upon the premises.
  • Not more than one nonresident of the premises is employed in the home occupation.
  • No equipment or material associated with the home occupation shall be stored outdoors.
  • The residential character of the dwelling and subject property shall not be changed by said use.
  • Such occupation shall not cause any sustained, unpleasant, or unusual noises or vibrations, or noxious fumes or odors, or cause any traffic congestion in the immediate neighborhood.
  • All parking used in conjunction with the home occupation shall be on site and shall not include commercial parking features such as wheel stops, parking lanes or striping.
  • Home occupations shall not provide overnight accommodations.
  • Home occupations shall serve no more than five clients in one day and no more than two clients at any one time.

*see definitions of professional and semi-professional below 

There will be a fee of $38 to process the application and you will receive your Business Use Permit within 14 working days.  Click here to download the application

Professional—Includes accountants, architects, Podiatrists, chiropractors, dentists, engineers, Lawyers, naturopaths, osteopaths, physicians, surgeons, surveyors, and veterinarians.

Semi-Professional—Includes insurance brokers, photographic studios, public stenographers, real estate brokers, stock brokers, and other persons who operate or conduct offices which do not require the stocking of goods for sale at wholesale or retail: does not include barbers, beauty operators, cosmetologists, embalmers, or morticians.

Note:

  • Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) must approve any permits for the manufacture and sale of firearms or ammunition.
  • Call the Health Department at 520-866-6807 prior to making any plans for a home occupation involving food.
  • Check with your local CCR’s to make sure your business is allowable in your neighborhood.

Small Business Resources:

  • Arizona Department of Commerce-Small Business www.azcommerce.com/smallbiz - 602-771-1100
  • Arizona Corporation Commission (register your Corporation or Limited Liability Company) and check for name availabilitywww.azcc.gov
  • Arizona Secretary of State (register your trade name and other resources) www.azsos.gov
  • Arizona Department of Revenue (register for Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT)/Licensing  (Commonly referred to as a Sales, Resale, Wholesale, Vendor or Tax License) http://bit.ly/1l69xCH
  • San Tan Leadshttp://www.SanTanLeads.com
  • US Small Business Administration (SBA) www.sba.gov
    • SBA Small Business Planner
    • SBA Arizona District Office
    • SBA Veterans Programs
    • SBA Native American Programs
    • SBA Programs for Women
    • SCORE: Counselors to Small Business www.scoreaz.org

Pinal County San Tan Valley Business Home Based Business Business
