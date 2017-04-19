Banner Ironwood Medical Center

37000 N Gantzel Road

San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

480-394-4000

Banner Ironwood Medical Center opened in San Tan Valley in 2010 and provides patient care to the San Tan Valley and Queen Creek communities through services including intensive care, surgery, medical imaging and obstetrics.

The facility offers a patient-centered approach, featuring all the amenities of a hotel and the highest quality of health care available. Banner Ironwood represents a significant long-term investment in medical excellence for the East Valley.

Proudly offering:

A full-service Emergency department

A focus on general and Intensive Care, Obstetrics and Surgery

47 inpatient beds, including Intensive Care and Medical/Surgical care

An Obstetrics department with 23 postpartum beds, eight labor/delivery/

recovery rooms, a 4-bed triage area and two C-section suites

Level II Special Care Nursery/Newborn Care for babies who require an extra level of care

Four surgical suites

Innovative, compassionate Orthopedic services

Medical imaging services (X-ray, MRI, CT and ultrasound)

Florence Hospital at Anthem

4545 N. Hunt Hwy.

Florence, AZ 85132

520-868-3333

Florence Hospital at Anthem opened in 2012, only a few miles south of San Tan Valley. Licensed by Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) as a General Acute Care Hospital, the staff stand ready to provide healthcare services to the local residents.

The 36-bed, 96,000 square-foot-hospital opened with services that include Emergency, Inpatient/ICU, Correctional unit, OR/PACU, MRI, CT, Digital X-ray, Nuclear Medicine, Ultrasound, more than 300 employees and a medical staff roster of more than 105 physicians representing more than sixteen specialties.

The hospital also has a full-service laboratory, blood bank and inpatient pharmacy.

Mountain Vista Medical Center

1301 South Crismon Rd

Mesa, AZ 85209

480-358-6100

Mountain Vista Medical Center is a 178-bed, state-of-the-art hospital located in east Mesa, Arizona, offering comprehensive healthcare services, including emergency care, heart care, advanced surgical procedures, orthopedics, breast care, maternity care, women’s services, and help for a broad range of medical conditions.

Equipped with the most advanced medical technology, and staffed by a team of highly skilled healthcare professionals, Mountain Vista is committed to providing high-quality care in a friendly hospital environment.

